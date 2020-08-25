In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 August 2020 11:09 am / 0 comments

A wide range of BMW Motorrad motorcycles are involved in a safety recall issued by BMW of North America. This affects a total of 16,926 motorcycles manufactured from 2005 to 2012, according to the recall notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

BMW motorcycles named in the recall are those with in the R1200 series – GS, GS Adventure, R, RS, and ST. Also in the recall is the 2006 to 2010 HP2 in Enduro, Megamoto and Sport variants.

For the four-cylinder models, the K1300 S and GT from model years 2009 to 2011 are named in the notice, along with the 2010 to 2011 S1000RR, 2005 to 2008 K1200 R, R Sport, S and GT and the 2012 K1600 GT and GTL tourers.

Components identified in the recall are the fuel pump and potentially the auxiliary fuel pump. The notice states a cracked fuel pump flange may result in fuel leak while the engine is running and potentially a fire risk.

BMW Motorrad owners in the US will be contacted and instructed to take their motorcycle to an authorised dealer for remedial work. paultan.org reached out to BMW Motorrad Malaysia to see if any Malaysia market models are subject to recall and a representative confirmed no local BMW motorcycles are affected.