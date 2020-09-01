In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Danny Tan / 1 September 2020 10:55 am / 0 comments

An all-new model from Maserati doesn’t come by very often, but one is just around the corner – the 2021 Maserati MC20 super sports car will be unveiled on September 9. Here are two teaser videos released by the trident brand showing off the mid-engined sports car’s elegant curves – the accompanying captions read “Lift off is imminent” and “Art meets engineering”.

Not a lot of details in the short clips, but what’s obvious is the MC20’s sleek skin, which is organic and curvy. If you’re more into sensual curves than the aggressive sharp lines that Ferrari and Lamborghini prefer, this new Maser should be more up your street.

Named in March – MC stands for Maserati Corse and 20 refers to 2020, the year that marks the next phase in the company’s history – we’ve been treated to MC20-shaped tidbits over the past few months, and we’ve compiled all the teaser images of the camo-covered prototype below.

Maserati has released official details on the new engine that will power the MC20. Developed in-house and made in Modena, the Nettuno is a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 that features a 90-degree V architecture, dry sump system and an 11:1 compression ratio, with a bore of 88 mm and stroke of 82 mm.

The Nettuno also comes with a pre-chamber combustion system featuring twin-spark plugs, Formula 1-style. The pre-chamber is found between the main combustion chamber and spark plug to enhance combustion, while other features include a secondary lateral spark plug that ensures constant ignition throughout the rev range and a twin-injection fuel system to helps to lower noise, emissions and fuel consumption.

Output is 630 PS at 7,500 rpm and 730 Nm of torque from 3,000 rpm. Interestingly, that’s the same amount of power and more torque compared to the 6.0 litre V12 used in the MC12, the company’s previous supercar. Of course, with half the capacity and cylinders, it’s a lighter and more compact package.

The MC20 will be built at the company’s Viale Ciro Menotti plant in Modena and is billed as the “natural evolution” of the MC12 that made its debut in 2004. That rare beast (just 62 units were made), marked Maserati’s return to racing after 37 years and won a number of FIA GT championships. With the MC20, Maserati will return to racing.



