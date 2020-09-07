In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 7 September 2020 12:08 pm / 2 comments

According to the Road Transport Department (JPJ), you need to be at least 17 years old to be eligible to take the driving test for a Class D license in Malaysia. However, at just 16 years of age, Chloe Chambers has managed to set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest vehicle slalom with a time of 47.45 seconds.

For the feat, Chambers drove a manual Porsche 718 Spyder, guiding it through a course that was laid out on an air strip and consisted of 51 cones equally spaced at 50-foot (15.24 metre) intervals. The record was broken in August under the supervision of an adjudicator from Guinness World Records on an independently-certified course measured by a surveyor, with timekeeping of the record run conducted by Racelogic.

Chambers’ attempt broke the previous record held by Jia Qiang, who took 48.114 seconds to guide a Chevrolet Camaro RS through a slalom course consisting of 50 markets spaced 49.38 feet (15.05 metres) apart.

“It looks easy, but it’s really not – to weave between 50 cones as fast as possible, trying to beat a record time and knowing I couldn’t touch a single one for the run to count – I definitely felt the pressure. Everything came together on my final run; the car worked beautifully and I found the grip I needed. Thank you to my family and to Porsche for supporting and believing in me,” said Chambers.

The teenager was quick to adapt to the 718 Spyder’s 4.0 litre turbocharged flat-six, which makes 420 PS (414 hp) and 420 Nm of torque, largely thanks to her seven years of racing experience in several karting series.

“We couldn’t be prouder that Chloe set the record. From the whole Porsche family we send our heartfelt congratulations – we’re pleased to have been able to support Chloe with her ambitious record attempt and share her relief that it was successful,” commented Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America.