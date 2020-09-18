In Cars, International News / By Anthony Lim / 18 September 2020 10:30 am / 2 comments

More than five decades after it first went on sale in the UK, the Moke is coming back into the market. The current car is build by Moke International, which acquired the rights to the trademark five years ago and has been building the modern Moke for resort clientele in the Caribbean.

Now, the company has obtained regulatory approval to sell the vehicle in the place where it all began. The old Moke was based on the Mini, borrowing the car’s chassis and key components. The new one retains the design fidelity of the old, but the dimensions have been enlarged to provide occupants with better space.

In the UK, the powertrain choice is a 1.1 litre four-cylinder petrol engine offering 67 hp and 93 Nm, which doesn’t sound like much in this day and age, but given the lack of bodywork, the Moke should feel rapid enough at its top speed, which is 109 km/h.

The mill can be paired with a manual or a four-speed automatic transmission, and Moke says that the suspension and brakes on the new car have been uprated, which means it should drive and stop better than the original. Further mod cons come in the form of power steering and a heated windscreen, fitted as standard, and buyers will have a choice of 13 colours to choose from.

The Moke won’t be cheap – prices start from 20,000 pounds (RM107,000) for a standard version, without options. The company is kicking off sales in the UK with a Moke 56 limited-edition run, made up of, you guessed it, 56 examples. These should be unquestionably pricier, but will be dressed up with chrome elements and variant-exclusive badging.