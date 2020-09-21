In Cars, Ferrari, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 September 2020 12:01 pm / 3 comments

The Malaysian debut of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale last Friday also saw the official unveiling of the renovated Ferrari Petaling Jaya showroom. The double-storey Naza Italia facility has been fully refurbished in accordance with the Italian automaker’s new corporate identity design, at a cost of RM3.5 million.

The showroom covers a total of 11,900 sq ft over two floor, and can accommodate seven cars at any given time. The ground floor features the main display area, which includes a stylish community table. There is also a dedicated customer lounge – complete with a coffee bar – where clients can relax and gather. A heritage wall and library offer a glimpse into Ferrari’s history and evolution.

On the other end of the floor is a configuration room, which is decked out with a broad selection of materials to help customers better visualise their vehicle during the customisation process, similar to that offered at the factory in Maranello, with an array of fabric, paint, leather and livery samples available for perusal. The space features exclusive “atelier” panels, which rotate and allow for the room to be closed off for privacy.

Also located on the ground floor is a brand experience video wall and a private consultation room. A delivery area has been thoughtfully designed for new Ferrari owners to celebrate the occasion of being handed the keys to their Prancing Horse.

The first floor is partially dedicated to Ferrari Approved, the brand’s pre-owned certification programme. It’s here that pre-owned models, all of which have been through a meticulous 190-step check and prepared to ensure that their new owners receive a Ferrari in world-class condition, will be displayed.

The Ferrari Petaling Jaya showroom, which has been the brand’s main hub in Malaysia since 2009, is open from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Friday and from 10am to 4pm on Saturday.