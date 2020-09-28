In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 28 September 2020 10:41 am / 2 comments

Hyundai has unveiled the RM20e, a fully electric prototype that is based on the Korean automaker’s RM (Racing Midship) powertrain layout that forms the basis of the mid-engined RM19 Racing Midship Sports Car that is powered by a 390 hp 2.0 litre turbo TCR engine. Here, the ‘e’ in the RM20e naming denotes electric drive, and this comes courtesy of a rear-midship-mounted electric motor that drives the rear wheels.

Being developed in partnership with Rimac Automobili, the single mid-mounted electric motor in the RM20e produces 810 hp and 960 Nm of torque, which takes advantage of its motor placement and rear-wheel-drive layout to maximise traction in order to achieve acceleration times of 0-100 km/h in under three seconds, and 0-200 km/h in 9.88 seconds, claims Hyundai. Top speed is more than 250 km/h.

The single-motor RM20e is powered by a 60 kWh, 800 V battery with fast-charging capability and liquid-flooded battery module technology, according to Hyundai. Peak battery power is rated at 600 kW, while nominal voltage and peak voltage is 605 V and 705 V respectively. Transmission is via a single reduction gear ratio employing straight-cut gears.

Measuring 4,319 mm long, 1,945 mm wide and 1,354 mm tall with a 2,672 mm wheelbase, the RM20e is built upon the Veloster N body-in-white with an aluminium extrusion front subframe and a steel tube-and-plate rear subframe, and Hyundai says the car combines “racecar-like levels of performance, balance, braking and grip while retaining daily-driver quietness, responsiveness and road-going capability”.

Suspension on the RM20e is comprised of MacPherson struts in front and a double wishbone setup at the rear with gas-charged dampers, along with adjustable hard point and geometry in this prototype form. Brakes are six-piston and four-piston disc brakes front and rear respectively with Bosch M5 Motorsport ABS, with a mechanical parking brake, and power steering assistance is via rack-mounted motor.

Rolling stock in the RM20e comes courtesy of forged aluminium alloy wheels measuring 19-inch x 10-inch in front and 20-inch x 11-inch at the back, mounted with 265/35R19 and 305/30R20 tyres. Interior appointments for the prototype are comprised of sports seats by Sabelt, a six-point safety harness system, an E-drive dedicated instrument cluster, and the steering wheel is of a Veloster N TCR design with shift paddles.

Hyundai says that the RM20e electric prototype “clearly signals future electrified brand aspirations for Hyundai’s performance N brand, moving N into the prestigious genre of supercar-level performance,” according to Thomas Schemera, executive vice president and head of product at Hyundai Motor Group.

The automaker’s investment and strategic partnership with Rimac goes towards the development of not just battery-electric vehicles, but for fuel-cell electric vehicles as well. “The RM20e represents a revolutionary new chapter of electrified performance for the Racing Midship series, and our N engineers continue to garner valuable insights in the arena of zero-emission performance dynamics,” said president of R&D Albert Biermann.

The partnership that was announced last May will see Hyundai and Kia invest 64 million and 16 million euros (RM280 million and RM75 million) respectively in the Croatian firm. The RM20e is Hyundai’s latest development of its midship-motor layout that, before the RM19, also spawned the RM16 N Concept and the RM15 Concept.