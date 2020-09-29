In International News, Jaguar, Land Rover / By Mick Chan / 29 September 2020 5:17 pm / 1 comment

Jaguar Land Rover is working with Econyl nylon for the creation of interior trim material made from ocean and landfill waste, the British automaker group said in a statement. Produced by synthetic fibres manufacturing group Aquafil, Econyl is a brand of synthetic yarn that takes recycled industrial plastic, clothing fabric offcuts, fishing nets and plastic abandoned in the ocean.

This nylon waste is reclaimed from all over the world, and is then sent to treatment centres where the waste is analysed, treated and prepared for feeding into a chemical plant, where the nylon is broken down into its raw form through a depolymerisation process. The processed raw nylon is then turned into Econyl yarn.

The regenerated Econyl yarn has the same chemical and performance characteristics as raw fossil material, says Jaguar Land Rover, which allows it to be processed into fibre for carpet flooring, textiles as well as floor mats for future JLR vehicles with the goal of using more environmentally conscious materials that still provides customers with a premium and hard-wearing product, the automaker said.

The optional Kvadrat interior trim in the 2021 Range Rover Velar. Click to enlarge

The eco-friendly component isn’t limited to carpets and flooring. At present, the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover and Jaguar I-Pace can be specified with Kvadrat optional interior trim, which is a combination of wool and a suede cloth made from 53 recycled plastic bottles per vehicle, says Jaguar Land Rover.

With the recycling process used by Aquafil in the production of Econyl, every 10,000 tonnes of raw yarn produced will save 70,000 barrels of crude oil and 65,100 tonnes of carbon emissions equivalent are avoided, the automaker said.

Its commitment to crafting sustainable vehicle interiors from responsibly sourced and recycled materials is part of its Destination Zero mission, which is to achieve a future of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion across its facilities, such as at its Advanced Product Creation Centre (APCC) in Warwickshire, as well as through its products and services such as its Project Vector autonomous vehicle project.