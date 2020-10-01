In BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 1 October 2020 5:07 pm / 0 comments

The BMW X2 has been around for a couple of years now, and while it’s still not yet time for a facelift, Munich has seen fit to spruce up the sporty SUV a little bit with the introduction of the X2 M Mesh Edition.

Despite its name, this is not a full-fledged M car – instead, it’s a simple special edition with some eye-catching graphics, based on the M Sport X variant. In fact, BMW isn’t even offering the M Mesh Edition on the most powerful M35i variant, preferring to limit it to the standard petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid models.

The car derives its name from the new kidney grille mesh, which is very similar to what you’d find on M Performance cars like the M340i and Z4 M40i. You’ll also find that the front and rear bumper inserts and the side body cladding are finished in a matte Frozen Black-Brown metallic hue.

Elsewhere, there are prominent bonnet and side stripes with the X2 branding. These are coloured orange when paired with Sapphire Black paint or the exclusive Brooklyn Grey, and black on Alpine White, Phytonic Blue and Sunset Orange cars.

The stripe colours correspond to the inserts of the M aerodynamic wheels, measuring either 19 or 20 inches in diameter. The extended BMW Individual High-gloss Shadow Line package is also included, adding gloss black highlights and black chrome exhaust tips.

These tweaks go hand-in-hand with the small exterior tweaks introduced with the xDrive25e plug-in hybrid. Notably, the high-mounted circular fog lights have been removed, their functions absorbed by the standard-fit LED headlights. The optional adaptive lamps with matrix high beam have also been redesigned with a much more striking hexagonal design, optionally available in a darkened finish.

Inside, the brown theme continues with Mocha Dakota leather and black Alcantara upholstery, wrapped around M sports seats from the M35i. Orange contrast stitching provide some added pop to the interior, as do the orange floor mat edges (these are brown on the xDrive25e). The treadplates also feature an illuminated “Edition” script, while the projected puddle lights carry the X2 branding.

The M Mesh Edition is offered with the same engines as the standard X2. There’s a 136 PS/220 Nm 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol in the sDrive18i and a 178 PS/280 Nm 2.0 litre turbo four-pot petrol in the sDrive20i and xDrive20i. The 2.0 litre turbodiesel, meanwhile, makes 150 PS and 350 Nm of torque in the sDrive18d, 190 PS and 400 Nm in the sDrive20d and xDrive20d, and 231 PS and 450 Nm in the xDrive25d.

Gearbox options include a six-speed manual, a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission and an eight-speed automatic, depending on the variant. The xDrive25e, on the other hand, pairs a 125 PS/220 Nm 1.5 litre three-pot petrol with a 95 PS/165 Nm electric motor and a six-speed automatic to deliver a total system output of 220 PS and 385 Nm; a 10 kWh lithium-ion battery delivers an all-electric range of 57 km.