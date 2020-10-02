In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 2 October 2020 4:11 pm / 4 comments

Nissan has announced that it has restructured its regional operations as part of its Nissan Next four-year transformation plan. Aimed at creating a leaner, more agile organisation, the move sees the streamlining of its regions from seven to four.

The biggest news is that the Asia & Oceania group will be split up, with the Southeast Asian region now being integrated with Japan. Executive vice president Asako Hoshino will be the chairwoman of Japan-ASEAN, while current Asia & Oceania boss Yutaka Sanada will oversee the transition.

Meanwhile, Oceania (which includes Australia and New Zealand) will join forces with Europe and Africa, Middle East & India to form AMIEO. Gianluca De Ficchy, currently Europe’s senior vice president and management committee chairman, will chair the group and report to vice-chief performance officer and chief quality officer Christian Vandenhende.

Elsewhere, a single Americas region will cover both North and South America. Jérémie Papin will continue as North America’s management committee vice president, while Latin America chairman Guy Rodriguez will become South America’s senior vice president of marketing, sales and operations; both will report to Vandenhende. China continues unaffected with president Shohei Yamazaki remaining in charge.

The restructuring brings with it lots of questions, especially how it will affect the ASEAN region. No, this won’t mean we’ll be getting Japan-specific models like kei cars – Japan and ASEAN are still two distinctly different markets with different needs. In any case, Hoshino previously chaired the management committees of both Japan and Asia & Oceania, so don’t expect any big changes in product strategy or sales.

However, we could see some synergies in product development as well as shorter lead times for launches. Nissan did say the restructuring will make it more competitive by helping it improve its operational speed and deploy its latest technologies consistently and quickly across the world. It will also put greater focus on core markets, give more power to regional management and increase global and regional integration, it added.