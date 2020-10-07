In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 October 2020 11:27 am / 1 comment

Now in its fourth generation, the 2020 Ducati Multistrada V4 has entered the production line at Ducati’s works in Borgo Panigale, Italy and is scheduled for its public unveiling this November fourth. Aside from the use of the Desmosedici Stradale V-four engine, also seen in the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4, the Multistrada V4 will be the first production motorcycle to use front and rear radar.

The radar system, developed in conjunction with the Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering of the Politecnico di Milano University, is part of Ducati’s Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS) that enhances rider safety. The system features front- and rear-facing radars and each has a weight of 190 grammes, measuring 70 x 60 x 20 mm, or about the size of a box of cigarettes.

The front radar is linked to the Multistrada V4’s Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and controls braking and acceleration to automatically adjust distance to the vehicle in front. Available with four preset distances, the system is operable between 30 to 160 km/h.

Based on systems currently used in four-wheeled vehicles, the ACC system has been modified to suit the requirements of motorcycles, notably in terms of acceleration and deceleration. These parameters are limited to ensure the rider can maintain constant control of the Multistrada V4 in any situation.

For the rear of the Multistrada V4, the rear radar monitors the bike’s blind spot, notably to the rear and the outside viewing angles of the rear-view mirrors. The system already the rider to the presence of vehicles in the blind spot as well as vehicles approaching from behind at high speed.