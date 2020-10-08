In Bikes, Indian Motorcycle, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 October 2020 5:25 pm / 0 comments

Selling motorcycles in this time of pandemic has not been easy, worldwide, and it appears Indian Motorcycles Malaysia will not have its dealership contract renewed by Naza for 2021. It has been at least three years since Indian Motorcycles released a new model and since then, things have been quiet.

During visits to the Naza showroom in Petaling Jaya, the Indian Motorcycles showroom looked quiet, with only models from previous years, as well as leftover Victory Motorcycles stock, on the floor. Sources in the market as well as inside Naza shared that it was looking to relinquish the dealership for Malaysia, but this could not be confirmed.

If such is the case, it looks like the Indian Motorcycle name will disappear from the Malaysian market, unless an interested party steps up to the plate. Indian Motorcycles Malaysia sells a range of V-twin cruisers, with prices, in 2017, ranging from RM100,000 to RM200,000.