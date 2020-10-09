In Bikes, Local Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 October 2020 3:31 pm / 1 comment

Another special edition scooter, this time the 2020 Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon edition, now in Malaysia and priced at RM24,960, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. A collaboration between scooter maker Vespa and American designer Sean Wotherspoon, who primarily designs street culture couture, the Primavera Sean Wotherspoon comes in a striking mix of colours, topped by a velvet brown seat.

Taking the Primavera 150, Wotherspoon has decked out the Italian scooter in yellow, red, dark green and aquamarine, reflecting an 80s/90s vibe. The whole scooter is topped off by the Primavera name repeated on the body cover while Wotherspoon’s tag is placed alongside the Vespa logo on the front cowl.

The Primavera 150 is powered by an air-cooled, single-cylinder 150 cc Vespa i-Get mill, fed by EFI and producing 12.9 hp at 7,750 rpm and 12.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power goes through a CVT gearbox and belt drive, and the Primavera rolls on 12-inch wheels.

Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc brake on the front wheel while the rear wheel is stopped with a drum brake. Coming with electric start, the Primavera Sean Wotherspoon carries fuel in a 7-litre tank.

The 2020 Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon edition can be viewed at the Crossover store in Sunway Pyramid, Selangor and Southkey Mall, Johor. Also available is the Sean Wotherspoon capsule collection of streetwear clothing, consisting of 2 Streetwear T-shirts, a hoodie and a pants that complements the Primavera Sean Wotherspoon edition.