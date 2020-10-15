In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 15 October 2020 3:41 pm / 0 comments

This just in. Proton has announced that one of its employees from the Research and Development Department in Shah Alam has tested positive for Covid-19. The employee was tested positive on October 14, and was immediately hospitalised.

Extensive disinfection of the facility and contract tracing processes are already underway. The national automaker said it will strictly adhere to the protocols issued by authorities to prevent further spread of the virus.

Other Proton R&D staff have been advised to self-quarantine at home. Proton assures that the infected employee was not in anyway exposed to customers, so there is not much concern about direct exposure to clients.

In a press statement, Proton said it will “continue to strictly follow all guidelines and procedures laid out by the authorities as it has been doing from the start of the pandemic.” The company will continue monitoring the situation before deciding if any further actions are necessary.