Coming in November 2020 is the role-playing (RPG) video game “Cyberpunk 2077” featuring the Porsche 930 Turbo and Arch Motorcycle Method 143 as in-game transport. As an “open world” RPG where there are few to no limits as to what the player’s character cannot do or go, transport across the game world is necessary.

This is where the Porsche and Arch Motorcycle come in, providing a means for Johnny Silverhand, the character controlled by the player, to get around. Cyberpunk 2077 is a product of game studio CD Project Red and comes with a wide variety of virtual vehicles to enhance gameplay.

In the case of one of the most iconic supercars of all time, the Porsche 930 Turbo, the game vehicle exists in real life and painstakingly recreated and adapted to in game physics. The real 930 Turbo, in the exact same specification and colour, will be on display outside the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany from October 15 to 22.

As for the Arch Motorcycle ridden by Silverhand, the inclusion of this custom boutique motorcycle came about due to the character being voiced by actor Keanu Reeves. As founder of Arch Motorcycle, it was only natural that Reeves would want one of the custom motorcycles Arch builds included in the game.

Based on the Arch Motorcycle method 143, the in game motorcycle is adapted to suit Cyberpunk 2077’s dystopian plot. What makes the rendering of the game motorcycle special is the game designers recorded sound from an actual Method 143, from idle to ride by, as they did for the other vehicles in the game.







