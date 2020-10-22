In BMW, Cars, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 22 October 2020 5:22 pm / 1 comment

With the G82 BMW M4 and G80 M3 having arrived last month, there are a number of bodystyles still to come, namely the much-awaited G81 M3 Touring estate, as well as this, the G83 M4 Convertible. Here, the forthcoming model follows the 4 Series Convertible in returning to a fabric roof after two prior generations of employing a folding hardtop structure, bringing with it weight-saving and packaging advantages.

As we have seen with the mainstream 4 Series Coupe and Convertible model ranges, the front section of the M4 Convertible is essentially carried over from the M4 Coupe. Here, the M4 Coupe arrangement of double-jointed MacPherson struts with aluminium wishbones and torque arms, forged swivel bearing and lightweight wheel bearings are likely to follow, along with M4 Convertible-specific spring and damper calibration.

The rear end is as one would expect; take the 4 Series Convertible and apply the M4 recipe of a more aggressive rear bumper that houses the M signature quad exhaust outlets. Under the skin, The M4 Convertible can be expected to gain additional body stiffening measures to compensate for the loss of the roof, and a rigidly-mounted rear subframe as on the coupe M4.

Eventual specifications should mirror that of the M4 Coupe, which is comprised of regular and Competition levels. The carmaker’s S58 biturbo inline-six engine serves as the basis for 480 PS and 550 Nm of torque in standard guise, or 510 PS and 650 Nm in Competition guise. The same could be applied for the M4 Convertible as well, given that its bigger sibling the M8 Convertible was also launched in both variants.

Assuming the M4 Convertible gets the Competition spec, some added weight relative to the M4 Coupe should mean it will be marginally slower on the 0-100 km/h run compared to the 3.9 seconds managed by the Coupe. Further similarities between the M4 Convertible and the regular 4 Series Convertible should include the 18 seconds it takes to open or close the fabric roof.

The example here photographed at the Nurburgring is finished in Frozen Blue exterior paint, and the minimal application of camouflage could indicate that its official debut is about to take place soon, our spy photographer source suggests.