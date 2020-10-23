In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 23 October 2020 11:47 am / 1 comment

The first-generation Mazda MX-5 was first introduced in 1989 but it still commands a strong following of fans until today. To help support these enthusiasts, the Japanese carmaker launched a restoration programme for the model in its home country back in 2018, followed by North America in 2019.

Now, the programme has been expanded to Europe, so Mk1 owners can purchase official reproduction parts to keep their roadster in tip-top shape for longer. According to Mazda, there are now 117 left-hand drive and 156 right-hand drive vehicle parts available to support first-generation MX-5 restoration projects.

These parts were chosen based on consultations with specialist retailers and MX-5 fan clubs across Europe, with all of them being manufactured in Japan. While they may involve using modern methods and quality materials, they still retain the look and feel of the original components.

“The new range includes parts that enthusiasts have been frequently searching for, including a newly-developed fabric hood that uses the same rear screen material as the original version. Continuing the authentic approach, Enkei Wheels will be manufacturing aluminium wheels that perfectly match the original design, but will be using modern technologies to make them lighter and more hard-wearing,” said the company in an official release.

Aside from major items, the list of parts also include interior trim parts, mechanical components and smaller bolts and washers. “Right from its launch here in 1990, the MX-5 has always been hugely popular in the United Kingdom, so we are delighted to be able to offer Mazda genuine parts through our authorised repairer network allowing our customers to keep their MX-5 100% Mazda,” said Steve Rose, parts and accessories marketing manager at Mazda Motors UK.

“With the early cars becoming modern classics, it’s great to see so many still being driven and enjoyed. Whether it’s a full restoration or general maintenance, having a ready supply of genuine parts means these cars can continue to be enjoyed for years to come,” he added. In the UK, a total of 20,132 Mk1 MX-5s were officially imported since its market launch.