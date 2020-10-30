In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, MINI / By Mick Chan / 30 October 2020 10:43 am / 0 comments

MINI has announced plans for the realignment of its model range with an emphasis on the development of drivetrain technologies, vehicle segments and services of the future.

In addition to the fully electric MINI 3-Door hatchback, this will be joined by a further two fully electric crossovers in different size categories. MINI said its “small-car models and a crossover model in the compact segment will be available to choose from with conventional internal combustion engines” in its statement.

This means that the MINI Countryman will be joined in the crossover range by another, smaller model, one that will be offered exclusively with a fully electric powertrain. The Countryman itself will enter its next generation with both electrified and internal combustion powertrains, in order to meet “the different requirements of customers all over the world,” said MINI.

The MINI Countryman will gain a pure-EV version in its next generation

The BMW-owned British brand will also be increasing its commitment to the China market. Currently, 10% of all MINI production are delivered to China, however it will begin to produce vehicles locally in order to significantly increase its sales volume in that market.

To that end, a new vehicle architecture developed purely for electric mobility from the outset will form the basis of battery-electric MINI models to be built and sold in China, and this will commence in 2023 in a joint venture with Great Wall Motor.

Fully electric MINI vehicles will be produced in China according to market demand, enabling the Chinese market to be served by locally built cars while “maintaining stable production at other locations,” said MINI.

