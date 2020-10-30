In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Anthony Lim / 30 October 2020 12:50 pm / 0 comments

TC Subaru has announced the opening of a new Subaru 3S centre in Kuantan. Owned and operated by dealer-partner Eastern Boxer, which also runs Subaru Kuala Terengganu, the new Kuantan outlet is located at 41, Jalan Teluk Sisek, 25050 Kuantan, Pahang.

The 446 sq metre facility features a showroom and customer lounge as well as a service centre equipped with two service bays, offering Subaru Kuantan the capability to provide maintenance service and repair works for up to 200 vehicles a month.

Operating hours for the showroom are from 8.30am to 5.30pm (Monday to Saturday) and from 10am to 5.30pm on Sunday and public holidays. The service centre also operates with the same working hours as the showroom from Monday to Saturday, but is closed on Sunday and public holidays.

With the opening of Subaru Kuantan, TC Subaru now has 31 Subaru facilities nationwide.