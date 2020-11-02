In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 2 November 2020 3:26 pm / 1 comment

Lamborghini recently launched “The Lounge Tokyo” in the residential area of Roppongi, Japan, which is the second venue of its kind after the first in New York. To celebrate the opening of the lifestyle centre, the Italian carmaker wheeled out the Aventador S Yamamoto, a one-off creation made in collaboration with world-renowned fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto.

The project was first mooted when Mitja Borkert, head of design for Lamborghini, met Yamamoto at Paris Fashion Week in January 2020. As the company puts it, Borkert was impressed by the style resulting from the contrasting red and black in the collection presented, as well as by the craftsmanship embodied in each item of clothing.

As both companies shared similar brand values, the collaboration was given the green light, and the Aventador S was chosen as a blank canvas for Yamamoto to work on, with the assistance of Lamborghini’s Centro Stile.

The end result takes inspiration from the Japanese fashion designer’s Paris collection, with different shades of red on the outside that is contrasted by black and white accents. Similarly, the interior also follows the same theme, with the artist’s signature applied on the dashboard, centre console, door cards, seats, and even the firewall.

“It has been exciting to have the chance to work with Yohji Yamamoto, the world-renowned fashion icon, who innately understood our significant Lamborghini design DNA. Our collaboration inspired this outstanding artwork and design for the Aventador S, which was unveiled today, and celebrates Italian craftsmanship connecting with Japanese culture,” said Borkert.

“With their inimitable design, Lamborghini super sports cars are more instantly recognizable than any other car manufacturer – just one glance is enough. I am delighted to see the realization of this collaboration, highlighting the uniqueness, the timelessness, and the abundant passion, which are characteristic of both our brands,” commented Yamamoto.

Fancy dressing aside, the rest of the car remains unchanged from before. Power still comes from a 6.5 litre NA V12 engine with 740 PS (730 hp) and 690 Nm, with drive going to all four wheels via the seven-speed gearbox – it takes 2.9 seconds to sprint from zero to 100 km/h, while the top speed is 350 km/h.