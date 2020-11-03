In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Jeep / By Gerard Lye / 3 November 2020 4:18 pm / 0 comments

Jeep has created a special version of its Gladiator pick-up truck, which it says is aimed at serious mountain bikers. Called the Top Dog Concept, it features a bunch of items from the Jeep Performance Parts catalogue, along with some extra modifications to ensure you’re well equipped for the outdoors.

In terms of parts, the Top Dog gets a two-inch lift kit with Fox shocks for better ground clearance, 17-inch beadlock-capable aluminium wheels with 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud-terrain tyres, steel fender flares for additional clearance, a snorkel intake, front and rear winches, A-pillar LED lights, rock rails and a J6-inspired steel front bumper.

The exterior is painted in K-9 Blue, with the bonnet sporting custom black Mopar latches that feature the Jeep Willys logo. As for the interior, black Katzkin leather is used for various contact points, contrasted by blue stitching, accompanied by Mopar stainless steel pedal covers with black rubber pads for grip, and all-weather floor mats.

To suit its mountain biking theme, two rack structures are fitted above the cab area, which not only hold Trek bicycles, but also has storage for tools and equipment. Task lights mounted on each side also help illuminate whatever it is you are working on, while traction mats mounted on the racks are useful for vehicle recovery and extraction.

However, it is the bed area that sees the most significant modifications, as Jeep ditched the standard cargo box in favour of a custom PCOR flatbed storage system. On the driver’s side, you’ll find a battery-operated refrigerator and electric hot dog roller grille, which Jeep says “stand ready to refuel riders for the next section of challenging trails.”

Meanwhile, the passenger side has pull-out drawers, lighting switches and extra power supplies. Just above the rear-facing winch, there’s a roll-out storage drawer that carries a foldable ladder, which can be used to access the bike racks.

For motivation, the Top Dog is powered by a 3.6 litre Pentastar V6 rated at 285 hp and 353 Nm of torque, with drive routed through an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system.