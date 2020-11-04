In Cars, Infiniti, International News / By Gerard Lye / 4 November 2020 3:47 pm / 0 comments

The second-generation Infiniti Q60 has been updated in the United States, where it now receives more standard features and colour options for the 2021 model year. Available in three trim levels – Pure, Luxe and Red Sport 400 – pricing for the two-door coupe starts from just USD41,650 (RM173,535), and peaks at USD60,100 (RM250,407).

Mechanically, the Q60 remains unchanged from before, as its 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine continues to serve up 300 hp and 400 Nm of torque in the Pure and Luxe grades. For those who need more power, the Red Sport 400 uses a tuned version of the V6 that delivers 400 hp and 475 Nm. All Q60s are paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive as standard, with all-wheel drive being a USD2,000 (RM8,333) option.

In terms of styling, there isn’t anything new with the Q60, but the Luxe variants get two new exterior finishes – Grand Blue and Slate Grey – with the latter also being offered for the Red Sport 400. The more powerful variant’s Dynamic Sunstone Red finish also joins the Luxe list of colours for 2021.

Rain-sensing wipers are now standard across the model range, while the Luxe adds on semi-aniline leather seats, driver’s side power lumbar and side bolsters, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and remote engine start function.

An optional Essential package for the Luxe throws in an air purifier system to accompany the standard dual-zone climate control, along with a navigation system and a power-adjustable steering wheel. This trim also gets a number of safety features, including Blind Spot Warning, Around View Monitor, Lane Departure Warning and Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detectio

As for the Red Sport 400, an available ProActive package improves the suite further by adding Direct Adaptive Steering, Lane Departure Prevention with Active Lane Control, Blind Spot Intervention and Adaptive Lighting with High Beam Assist.