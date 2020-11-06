By Mick Chan / 6 November 2020 4:01 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai unveiled the 2021 Tucson in September, and the fourth-generation compact SUV brought a striking change in aesthetic, to say the least. The compact SUV segment is a competitive one, and the category tends to be popular both with individuals, as well as with growing households which are looking to upsize from sedans.

The 2021 Tucson joins the growing ranks of new vehicles that enables access to the vehicle with a wireless device. The Digital Key can be loaded into one’s smartphone, enabling operation of the Tucson without requiring the presence of the conventional key.

The Tucson is prepared for multi-driver households with support for personalised profiles, enabling different regular users to save their preferences for seat, navigation, audio and volume settings. The infotainment system supports Bluetooth connectivity for up to two phones at the same time, which saves the hassle of having to disconnect and re-connect between the devices of different users aboard the Tucson.

Occupants can enjoy the eight-speaker Bose sound system aboard the SUV, and rear passengers in the Tucson get to lean back and relax with the reclining seat backs. There is also an additional 8 cm of legroom compared to the previous model, offering plenty of space for passengers who are 190 cm tall, says Hyundai. A remote rear seat folding latch that is accessible from the tailgate liberates more luggage capacity.

To cope with particularly heavy usage in hot weather, the 2021 Tucson features an After Blow function as part of its air-conditioning system to ventilate the cabin 30 minutes after the vehicle is parked to prevent the growth of mould. The air-conditioning system also has a Multi Air mode for a more pleasant airflow to keep vulnerable occupants from catching a cold, such as small children.

For added convenience, the 2021 Tucson also features a driver’s seat that is linked to the air-conditioning controls in order to have heating or cooling set to the desired temperature automatically, without having to press the available separate button.

Exterior cameras offer added vantage points for the driver, and the blind spot view monitor shows a camera feed within the driver’s instrument panel when the indicator is activated. Similarly, a surround view setup adds to what the driver can see around the vehicle when manoeuvring in tight spaces.

Before disembarking from the vehicle, the Rear Occupant Alert in the Tucson reminds the driver to check the rear seats for younger, smaller passengers that might be inadvertently left behind in a rush, helping to prevent potentially dire consequences. Once a door is open, the instruments will also display a Safe Exit Warning, reminding occupants in the Tucson to check for approaching vehicles before getting out.

Further safety equipment includes the SmartSense safety suite that includes highway driving assist (HDA), forward collision-avoidance assist (FCA) with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist (LKA) and lane following assist (LFA).

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson made its debut with a choice of two powertrain options – the first is a Smartstream 2.5 litre direct-injection four-cylinder petrol engine with 190 PS and 260 Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, while the second is a 180 PS/264 Nm 1.6 litre turbo four that will be offered as either a hybrid or PHEV version, with 230 PS and 350 Nm of torque in total system output.

GALLERY: 2021 Hyundai Tucson