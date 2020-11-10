In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 November 2020 1:25 pm / 0 comments

It’s going to be a busy time for Hyundai Motor America, as the company has announced plans to have 12 new and updated SUVs by the end of the 2021 calendar year. The range is said to include internal combustion, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric-powered and N-branded performance models.

The company isn’t ready to reveal all just yet, but has named a few models that were previously unveiled, including the Kona, Santa Fe as well as the new Tucson. Other models mentioned include the Santa Cruz, which is a pick-up truck, and the Ioniq 5, the latter being part of a new sub-brand and was previewed by the 45 Concept.

“Our hardworking engineers, designers and development teams have developed fantastic new products for our customers. Hyundai’s SUVs, eco-focused vehicles and high-performance N products are here, and I can’t wait to see how consumers and enthusiasts react to our most impressive new product line-up to date,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy at Hyundai Motor North America.

Aside from its SUV plans, the company also teased a high-performance version of its Elantra recently. This is part of a separate strategy to have no less than seven N and N Line models through the 2022 calendar year.