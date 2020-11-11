In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 November 2020 9:00 am / 1 comment

Following the market release of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09, Yamaha Europe has now launched the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP, with a higher equipment specification. Among the upgrades over the base model MT-09, the MT-09 SP comes with brand name suspension and cruise control, plus other cosmetic enhancements.

TheMT-09 SP carries the same Crossplane 3 engine as the MT-09, an inline three-cylinder triple displacing 889 cc, giving the MT-09 a listed power output of 117.3 hp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The Euro 5 compliant mill is mated to a quick shifter equipped six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch and chain final drive.

New to the MT-09 SP is cruise control, designed to ease long journeys at constant highway speeds. The cruise takes effect in fourth gear and above 50 km/h, and satin 2 km/h increments by the push of the cruise control button or in larger steps by a constant press.

Suspension for the MT-09 SP gets a major upgrade over the base MT-09 with the addition of 41 mm diameter Kayaba upside-down forks, fully-adjustable for preload, compression and rebound damping. Additionally, the forks also have low- and high-speed compression damping adjustments for for precise setting of the front suspension.

At the rear, the suspension receives a similar upgrade over stock with an Ohlins mono shock. Fully-adjustable, the Ohlins mono shock comes with a remote preload adjuster for quick changes in rear suspension settings.

Other enhancements to the MT-09 are on the cosmetic side of things with a double-stitched seat – shaped differently from the base model – and anodised brushed aluminium swingarm that complements the new Crystal Graphite frame. The MT-09 SP features paintwork influenced by the R1M super bike, which Yamaha calls Icon Performance, featuring a blue/black multi-toned paint scheme on the fuel tank and air ducts.

Anodised black handlebars and levers, as well as clear-smoked front and rear brake fluid reservoirs and a black drive sprocket round out the list of cosmetic upgrades. Delivery to Yamaha Europe dealers begins March 2021. For Malaysia, the 2020 Yamaha MT-09 retails at a recommended price of RM48,920.