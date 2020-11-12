In Cars, International News, MINI / By Anthony Lim / 12 November 2020 10:33 am / 0 comments

More snippets from BMW’s #NEXTGen 2020 event. Aside from the global reveal of the BMW iX all-electric SUV, the German automaker also teased an upcoming MINI concept that it says will make its debut next week.

The company hasn’t divulged any details about the study, which will be known as the MINI Vision Urbanaut, only stating that it will be an electric offering showcasing the brand’s “totally new vision of space.”

A solitary teaser image accompanies the brief mention, highlighting what is a spacious, minimalist setting for its interior, surrounded by plush greenery. The lounge-styled theme for the cabin offers a view of a large windoa and two individual seats, one styled along sofa lines.

Could the study be an impression of how the automaker thinks its future autonomous mobility will shape up? Right now, all the company is saying is that “there’s something to be excited about.” We’ll know when the Vision Urbanaut is revealed on November 17, so stay tuned for updates.