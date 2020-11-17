In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / 17 November 2020 3:03 pm / 5 comments

We think the Proton X50 is aggressively styled as is, but as is usual, there are those who think the B-segment SUV isn’t quite sporty enough out of the box. We’ve already seen what lengths one buyer has gone to, and now we’re seeing another reinterpretation by a small design concern called Durian Works.

Eagle-eyed readers may recognise the name – three years ago, it did a similar virtual redesign of the then-new Perodua Myvi, then an electric version called the Myv-E a year later. This time, the customisation changes are even more extreme, led by a significant makeover of the front fascia on this “Rebel Edition”.

The X50 gains a new grille with twin slats and a very technical-looking mesh, although the red insert has been retained. It is flanked by redesigned twin projector headlight internals, tied together by the usual chrome trim that’s now been painted black.

But it’s the bumper that gets the bulk of the redevelopment, with black extensions and slats holding an additional set of daytime running lights. The slats are visually extended by black garnishes on the side of the bumper, while the black lip spoiler gains a body-coloured bumper guard.

Along the side, the black body cladding receives a body-coloured insert, while the chrome strip over the top of the windows has been painted red. Like the modified X50 we showed you earlier, this one gets a massive set of 20-inch alloy wheels, here in a very Lamborghini-like design. Finishing off the side profile are the silver side graphics in an angular design.

Moving to the back of the car, Durian Works has surprisingly retained the standard tailgate spoiler instead of going for a larger unit. That’s not to say that it has been restrained, because just below the rear windscreen are two winglets that sprout out above the taillights. Speaking of which, the lamps have been joined together by a strip that extends the triple light guide graphic, while the light units themselves have been smoked.

That’s not all. The chrome strip joining the taillights has been switched out for a black version, and a body-coloured strip has been added to the diffuser. The quad integrated tailpipes also have a new rectangular design that appears to be joined in the middle.

Just to recap, the new Proton X50 was launched last month, priced between RM79,200 to RM103,300. Based on the Geely Binyue/Coolray, it heralds several technological firsts for the national carmaker, including a new GKUI 19 infotainment system and a host of Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features.

Power comes from two versions of the Geely/Volvo 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine. The port-injected variant makes 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque, whereas the T-GDI direct-injected unit (only found on the Flagship model) churns out 177 PS and 255 Nm. A seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission sends those outputs exclusively to the front wheels. So, what do you think of the Durian Works redesign?

