18 November 2020

During the launch of the Yamaha MT-25 last September, Honda Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) also showed the 2021 Yamaha MT-15 by way of a media introduction but pricing was not available at the time. Now, the MT-15 is officially priced at RM11,998 – identical to the Yamaha YZF-R15 – with pricing not including road tax, insurance or registration.

Coming with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty, the MT-15 sports naked carries a VVA 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that produces 19 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. A six-speed transmission equipped with slipper and assist clutch and chain final drive gets power to the ground.

As part of Yamaha’s ‘Darkness’ series of naked sports bikes that recently saw the European launch of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 and Yamaha MT-07, the MT-15 comes with upside-down forks with gold anodised fork legs and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. A single hydraulic disc on the 17-inch wheels with 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tyres does the braking.

The MT-15 carries 10.4-litres of fuel in the tank and weight is said to be 133 kg. A monochrome LCD instrument displays all the necessary information and LED lighting is used for the head and tail lights, similar in styling to the other MT-series bikes in Yamaha’s catalogue.

For Malaysia there are two colour options for the 2021 MT-15 – Yamaha Blue and Ice Fluo – identical to the introduction models shown before the official launch. For every purchase of an MT-15, a brake disc lock worth RM100 and an MT-15 First Edition keychain will be given free.