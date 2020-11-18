In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Gerard Lye / 18 November 2020 4:12 pm / 0 comments

McLaren released the 620R last year as a more track-focused, road-legal version of the 570S GT4 racer, which is being offered in very limited units. It’s an impressive bit of kit in stock form, but that hasn’t stopped Novitec from applying their talents to further improve the 620R’s numbers.

The German tuning company has announced three different performance upgrades for the mid-engine supercar, all of which are aimed at extracting more power from the M838TE 3.8 litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

The upgrade consists of several components, including the company’s N-Tronic power modules that are adapted to the vehicle’s ECU to introduce new injection mapping, ignition, and boost pressure control. Customers will be able to activate the power boost at a touch of a button via the car’s Active Dynamics Panel.

Aside from the plug-and-play unit, there’s also the Race high-performance exhaust system made from either stainless steel or lightweight Inconel, along with lighter and more efficient sports catalysts.

With the most powerful stage of tune, the engine produces 711 PS (701 hp) at 7,400 rpm and 710 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm, which is a substantial improvement over the stock motor’s 620 PS (611 hp) and 620 Nm – the higher outputs come higher up the rev range.

Combined with the 620R’s low weight of under 1,400 kg, the Novitec tuning sees the zero to 100 km/h sprint requiring just 2.8 seconds (a tenth of a second faster) and a higher top speed of 328 km/h instead of 322 km/h. The company also promises an even more instant throttle response and gutsier power delivery across the entire rev range.

Powertrain upgrades aside, the 620R also receives new Novitec sports springs to lower the ride height by about 25 mm. Other add-ons include Vossen-developed MC3 centre-locking forged wheels in a staggered setup – 20-inch front and 21-inch rear – paired with grippy 245/30 front and 315/30 rear tyres.

The wheels can be ordered in 72 different colours, while other exterior options are several carbon-fibre body components. Up front, there are two naked-carbon hood scoops to choose from, while rocker panels contribute to airflow between the wheel arches.

These parts, along with lateral shrouds for the rear fascia and the covers for the two side mirrors, can be ordered in a forged carbon version as well. Also made to order are interior customisations, including custom covers for the racing seats made from fine leather and Alcantara in any desired colour.