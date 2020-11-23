In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 November 2020 4:51 pm / 3 comments

Existing since the 1930s, the Meguro motorcycle brand name was influential in the world of Japanese motorcycles. In the 1960s, ownership of the Meguro brand switched to Kawasaki and the last time the name was seen in the Japanese market was 1969.

Today, Meguro sees a revival with the release of the Meguro K3 – priced at 1.27 million Japanese yen (RM47,294) – based on the Kawasaki W800 retro bike. While the original W800 shared much in common, styling wise, from the golden age of British motorcycles, the Meguro K3 comes with some unique touches all its own.

Pride of place goes to the hand=painted Meguro logo, on either side of the fuel tank with the Meguro name written in katakana on the side covers and instrument panel. Chrome is applied on many components, in keeping with the retro motorcycle look, accented by black paint while the seat is covered in a shiny leather.

No changes for the Meguro K3 from the Kawasaki W800 base motorcycle, including the air-cooled parallel-twin displacing 773 cc. Mated to a five-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch, the K3 gets 52 PS at 6,500 rpm ad 62 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm.

Overall weight for the K3, based on specifications for the W800, is 227 kg with fuel carried in a 15-litre tank, disc brakes on the 19-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear, 41 mm diameter telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers.





