2 December 2020

The Schumacher name is set to return to Formula 1, as Mick Schumacher will race for the Haas Formula 1 team from 2021 after signing a multi-year deal. The 21-year-old German is the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher and is currently leading the 2020 Formula 2 championship by 14 points with one round remaining.

The 2021 F1 season will see Schumacher Jr be paired with fellow F2 racer Nikita Mazepin in Haas, with the duo replacing Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen. Mick joins the Haas team with six seasons of open-wheel racing under his belt, starting with the 2015 ADAC F4 Germany series.

He would then progress to the Formula 3 European Championship, where he won the title in 2018 courtesy of eight victories. Mick has also been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2019, the same year when Charles Leclerc graduated to join Ferrari.

The German got his first taste of F1 when he participated at in-seasons tests in Bahrain last year with both Scuderia Ferrari and Alfa Romeo Racing across the two days. Ahead of his full season in 2021, he will drive Haas’ VF-20 in the first free practice session at this year’s season finale, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, followed by an end of season young driver test at the Yas Marina Circuit a little while later on December 15.

“I’m very pleased that we’re able to confirm Mick Schumacher in our driver lineup for next season and I look forward to welcoming him into the team. The Formula 2 Championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year’s field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons. Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020,” said Guenther Steiner, team principal of Haas F1 Team.

“I firmly believe he’s earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula 1 based on his performances. We have an opportunity ahead of us, as a team, to evaluate and nurture a new driver given our familiarity with our race package heading into 2021. We are putting in place our building blocks for the continued long-term growth of the team and I look forward to Mick’s contributions both on and off the track in that process,” Steiner added.

“The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless,” stated Schumacher upon his confirmation. “I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me. I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents – I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realize my dream of Formula 1,” he continued.

“A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them,” concluded Schumacher.