In Audi, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 3 December 2020 10:00 am / 0 comments

The new Audi R8 Panther edition has been introduced in the United States, where it is limited to just 30 units and priced at USD183,300 each (RM746,856). All 30 examples are coupes and they represent the first available units of the R8 RWD to make their way to dealerships in the country.

Compared to a base R8 RWD, the Panther edition costs an additional USD40,600 (RM165,388), which is quite a considerable sum. For the premium paid, you’ll get plenty of extra features that are either aesthetic or functional.

Starting with the exterior, the limited-edition car is finished in an Audi exclusive Panther Black crystal effect paint for a stealthy look. This is further enhanced by carbon-fibre side mirror caps, black Audi rings and badges, along with 20-inch wheels five-double-spoke wheels that are milled cut and finished in matte black with red trim.

The car also gets a carbon-fibre package, with the material being used in the engine compartment and for the sideblades. This extends to the interior, where the air vents and virtual cockpit surrounds, as well as the centre console are covered in high-gloss carbon.

Other items include illuminated door sill inlays, a black leather interior with Crimson red stitching, racing shell seats trimmed in Crimson red Nappa leather, an Alcantara-covered gear lever and parcel shelf, a diamond-stitched Alcantara headliner, and an embroidered floor mats with contrast stitching. The steering wheel comes with the Audi exclusive range and features leather and Alcantra, along with a red 12 o’clock marker and quick-reach buttons.

Standard equipment on the Panther edition includes LED headlamps and taillights with dynamic turn signals, an Audi smartphone interface and phone box, a MMI navigation plus infotainment system, sport exhaust system, and a 13-speaker, 550-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Mechanically, the Panther edition is the same as the regular R8 RWD, with a 5.2 litre naturally-aspirated V10 producing 532 hp and 540 Nm of torque. A seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch sends drive to the rear wheels, allowing for a zero to 96 km/h (0-60 mph) sprint time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 323 km/h.