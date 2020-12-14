In Cars, International News, MINI / By Jonathan Lee / 14 December 2020 10:38 am / 0 comments

No stranger to special editions itself, MINI has introduced a new limited-run variant of the F60 Countryman SUV. Dubbed the Boardwalk, it takes its colour from another special edition model, using it not only as the exterior paint but also on a few highlights inside and out.

That particular hue is Deep Laguna, a metallic blue also seen on the MINI Convertible Sidewalk shown earlier this year. It’s paired with a black roof and wing mirrors and comes with an eye-catching linear graphic with the Boardwalk script on the front fender appliqués, also in Deep Laguna.

The cerulean lettering (complete with the aforementioned linear pattern) can also be found on the sides of the roof, the passenger-side interior decorative trim and, in monochrome form, on the side sill scuff plates. The Boardwalk is available in Cooper and Cooper S variants with the same engines as the regular Countryman.

Power comes from a 136 PS 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder in the Cooper and a 178 PS 2.0 litre turbo four-pot in the Cooper S. These mills are paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. All4 models with all-wheel drive get an eight-speed automatic as standard.