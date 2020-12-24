In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 December 2020 4:37 pm / 0 comments

The ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDNHEP) has taken delivery of 16 units of the Honda Civic 1.8 S for use as fleet vehicles. The handing over ceremony took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

It’s the first time the ministry is officially utilising Honda vehicles. “On behalf of Honda Malaysia, we are honoured that the ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs has chosen the Civic as its preferred car in accomplishing its tasks and duties,” said Honda Malaysia MD and CEO Toichi Ishiyama.

“We are also appreciative of the ministry’s crucial role in promoting and sustaining domestic trade in Malaysia, which is important as we are still facing challenges to boost the Malaysian economy which has been greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

The 1.8 S variant is the baseline model in the local Civic line-up, and is powered by a 1.8 litre naturally aspirated engine producing 141 PS at 6,500 rpm and 174 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. This is paired with an Earth Dreams CVT gearbox, sending drive to the front wheels.

The ministry joins the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as government departments to utilise the Civic for official duties. Earlier this year, the police took delivery of 425 units of the Civic for use as patrol and enforcement vehicles.