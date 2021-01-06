In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Spyshots, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 6 January 2021 6:01 pm / 0 comments

The Volkswagen ID.4 made its debut last September, joining the ID.3 hatchback in the German automaker’s fully electric model line-up. The fully electric SUV made its debut with a rear-axle 204 PS/310 Nm powertrain like that in the ID.3 hatch, and the SUV has been slated to welcome a higher-performance variant later on its its lifecycle, which could be the version seen here running cold-weather tests.

The more prodigious ID.4 will have a dual-motor powertrain, supplementing the regular version’s rear motor with a front axle-mounted motor providing an additional 102 PS and 140 Nm of torque for a total system output of 306 PS.

Our sources indicate that the dual-motor ID.4 GTX will do 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, or 2.3 seconds quicker than the regular RWD version can manage. Battery capacity for the high-performance GTX version has yet to be uncovered, though it will likely give up some range for the added performance. For reference, the largest battery pack in the single-motor, RWD ID.4 is 77 kWh.

Meanwhile, the exterior of this development vehicle appears very similar to the regular ID.4, however this can be expected to be dressed up in production form in order to reflect its greater performance potential, and wear uprated wheels and tyres to suit. One such change seen here is the trio of LEDs at each corner of the front bumper, while the snow-covered rear end of this unit appears similar to that of the regular ID.4.

Chassis revisions to handle the added performance of the ID.4 GTX should also include lowered and stiffer suspension, while the GTX interior could bring its own visual signature to the cabin upholstery and trim sections, somewhat like how the internal combustion Golf GTI wears red highlights to differentiate itself from the regular variants. The development vehicle here wears blue side mirror covers; might blue be the new red?

We will find out soon enough. According to our spy photographer source, the dual-motor Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is expected to make its official debut in the spring of this year, with initial customer units set to be delivered in the summer, or closer to the middle of 2021.