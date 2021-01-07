In Cars, Porsche, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 7 January 2021 6:49 pm / 0 comments

What’s new here, given that the last outing by the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS development vehicle was already in near-production guise? It appears that the track-honed, mid-engined two-seater now draws even more cues from its bigger siblings in the 911 range, the GT3 and GT3 RS, as well as the GT2 RS of the 991 generation. A 992-generation GT3 also makes a cameo appearance here.

The centre-locking wheels appear to be of a new, double-six spoke design, along with more aggressive aerodynamics treatments such as the front bumper edge extensions as well as the Renn Sport-specific wheel arch vents, to relieve air pressure within the wheel arches to improve effective front-end downforce and balance out the larger GT4 RS aerofoil at the back. Here, exhausts get a more ornate tailpipe design.

The still-disguised side air scoops where the ‘regular’ Cayman GT4 had window panels likely send additional air to the 4.0 litre naturally aspirated flat-six, tipped to produce at least 450 hp; some rumours suggest a figure closer to 500 hp. This would be close to stepping on the toes of its forthcoming 992 GT3 big brother, though the road car has historically made slightly more power than its equivalent Cup racer, which now makes 510 hp.

As indicated before, the GT4 RS is expected to feature the PDK dual-clutch automatic, given the shift paddles previously sighted in the cabin of the development car. This could be the seven-speed unit introduced to the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder, a change which offers a 0.5 second gain in 0-100 km/h acceleration, and a 0.4 improvement from 0-200 km/h.