In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 January 2021 5:42 pm / 1 comment

Launched a month ago for the Japanese market, the 2021 Honda PCX 160 has been launched in neighbouring Thailand. Pricing for the PCX 160 in Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour is 91,900 baht (RM12,348) for the PCX 160 and 107,500 baht (RM14,444) for the PCX 160 e:HEV.

The PCX 160 is powered by a single-cylinder, four-valve engine displacing 156.93 cc, fed by PGM-Fi. For the Japan domestic market, the PCX 160 puts out 15.8 PS at 8,500 rpm and 15 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, an increase of 1.1 PS and 1.8 Nm of torque over the PCX 150 currently sold in Malaysia.

A new frame for the PCX 160 is stiffer than previous, and weight is now 132 kg with fuel carried in a 8.1-litre tank. The under seat storage compartment is now 30.4-litres, an increase of 2.4-litres from the PCX 150.

Wheels in 14-inch front and 13-inch rear are used, shod with 110/70 and 130/70 tyres, respectively. For Thailand, the PCX 160 comes with either front-wheel ABS or combined braking, to suit the customer’s budget.

Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc on the front and rear wheels for the ABS-equipped PCX 160, while the non-ABS model comes with a single disc in front and a mechanical drum brake at the back. Aside from ABS, the PCX 160 ABS in Thailand also comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), otherwise known as traction control.

Meanwhile, the PCX e:HEV couples a new 125 cc engine with an AC electric motor, powered by a lithium-ion battery. This adds 1.9 PS and 4.3 Nm of torque to the 12.5 PS and 12 Nm produced by the internal combustion engine, bringing it on par with the PCX 160.



