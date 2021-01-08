In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 8 January 2021 7:23 pm / 0 comments

Having held off adding a four-cylinder model to the GR Supra range in the United Kingdom (whilst everyone in Europe has gotten it for the better part of a year), Toyota has finally relented and given British buyers their entry-level sports car. So, looks like Brexit has had an impact in more ways than one, eh?

Whatever, let’s get on with the car. As we’ve mentioned previously, the four-pot Supra is nearly identical to the straight-six model, save for BMW-derived B48 2.0 litre turbocharged mill. It makes 254 hp from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 1,500 to 4,500 rpm, enough for it to get from zero to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds (by comparison, the 3.0 litre car does it in 4.1 seconds). The top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

The engine is paired to a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox and is capable of a WLTP-rated combined fuel consumption figure of 7.3 litres per 100 km, plus carbon dioxide emissions of 167 grams per kilometre. Unlike in the United States, the base UK Supra continues to be offered with an active locking rear differential and adaptive dampers, but it still manages to be up to 100 kg lighter than the 3.0 litre model.

Toyota says that the weight loss means that the less powerful car is an even more enjoyable steer, despite being over a second slower to 100 km/h. The smaller engine is claimed to make it easier to achieve a 50:50 weight balance and reduces inertia. This, in turn, improves handling response and agility and increases the driver’s confidence behind the wheel.

Also, the 2.0 litre model gets the same brakes as the 3.0 litre car, instead of the downsized brakes of the US market. The discs measure 348 mm at the front and 345 mm at the back, clamped by four-piston front and single-piston rear callipers. Active Yaw Assist creates additional yaw movements using independent braking force – much like the brake-activated torque vectoring systems of other carmakers – to improve agility.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, a smaller 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen, heated sports seats, Alcantara upholstery and a four-speaker, 100-watt sound system. The Toyota Safety Sense+ suite of driver assists are also fitted and consist of autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition and automatic high beam.

At launch, the GR Supra 2.0 is also available as the Fuji Speedway Edition, limited to just 45 examples in the UK. This adds metallic white paint, red door mirror caps and the same 19-inch alloys as the 3.0 litre model – here finished in matte black.

Inside, you’ll find carbon fibre trim and red leather and black Alcantara combination upholstery. Prices are listed at £45,995 (RM252,100), or £47,395 (RM259,700) for the Fuji Speedway Edition.