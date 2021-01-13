In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 January 2021 9:55 am / 0 comments

In a somewhat anticipated announcement, the cancellation of the Shakedown Test and Official Sepang Test has been announced by FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports. The Sepang Winter Test was scheduled to take place at Sepang International Circuit in February and its cancellation will impact race bike testing and development.

Aside from race bike testing, riders use winter testing to polish skills and reacquaint themselves with their race machines. However, the second winter test at Losail circuit in Qatar is scheduled for March 10th to 12th. Race organisers Dorna will advise of further changes and updates pending changing conditions.

The cancellation is a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown and travel restrictions persisting around the world. For Malaysia, the government imposed a two-week movement control order (MCO) on January 13 on five states – Penang, Selangor, Melaka, Johor and Sabah – and further declared a state of emergency on January 12.