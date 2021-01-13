The government is continuing to make drastic changes to the second movement control order, despite this being the first day of the renewed stay-at-home ruling. The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) today released an updated list of economic sectors allowed to remain open, specifically mentioning that automotive manufacturing and assembly plants have been disallowed.
That’s quite a U-turn from 24 hours ago, during which the ministry gave the green light to these facilities alongside workshops and service centres (which are still allowed to operate, together with showrooms). We should point out, however, that the order is only in effect in six states – Selangor, Johor, Penang, Melaka, Sabah and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan – so factories in other areas can function as usual.
For example, Proton’s Shah Alam plant will be forced to close, but its Tanjung Malim facility in Perak can continue to operate – as can the Hicom plant in Pekan, Pahang, the Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah, and the Naza plant in Gurun, Kedah. Honda’s Pegoh plant in Melaka will also be closed as part of the order.
Of course, these factories’ operations are subject to the availability of parts, as vendors within the MCO areas will also be closed during the two weeks from today to January 26.
The full movement control order (with some exceptions) was reinstated in Selangor, Johor, Penang, Melaka, Sabah and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. It bans interstate and inter-district travel in these areas and places significant restrictions on work and social activities. As usual, we implore everyone to follow the government’s SOPs and stay home.
Comments
How to think globally, where supply chains are interconnected, when they cannot even get parts from within the country itself?
Global supply chain are even more screwed up than here
May I know where to see the updated list? I couldn’t find any official announcement on this.
I bought a car and got all documents signed on january 5th or 6th. SO does that mean my car will be delayed?? Any ideas?
Most of our 600+ automotive vendors are based in the Klang Valley area. The average car has some 30,000 parts. Even if ONE part is missing, production must stop temporarily.
Car companies and their plants rely on vendors to build and supply certain components (eg. dashboard, lights, seats). The car companies have overseas suppliers too, who might have their own supply problems. The supply quantity and delivery schedules are planned months ahead.
The car companies need time to build up their inventory and stock. If the government keeps flip-flopping, the ones who will suffer most are the end customers. The waiting list will only get longer and longer at this rate.
The company should follow the SOP thoroughly……especially among the staff to avoid the pandemic from spreading badly. Serious precautions should be addressed well. #kitajagakita