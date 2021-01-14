In Cars, International News, Isuzu / By Matthew H Tong / 14 January 2021 10:36 am / 0 comments

The third-generation Isuzu D-Max has finally entered the UK market. Unveiled back in October 2019, the pick-up truck has been thoroughly overhauled to provide improved fuel consumption and safety, and all variants offered in the UK are equipped with the automaker’s advanced driver assist system (ADAS).

Customers will get to choose from three different cab types (single, extended and double cab), either 4×2 or 4×4 variants, and four brand new trim levels. Interestingly, only the four new variants have been listed on Isuzu UK’s website.

Depending on the variant, the kit list includes auto-levelling bi-LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry with push-start button, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, plus a nine-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also up to eight exterior colour choices.

All variants share the same RZ4E 1.9 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which makes 164 PS at 3,600 rpm and 360 Nm of torque at 2,000 to 2,500 rpm. The engine, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time in under 13 seconds, is carried over from the outgoing model.

Transmission choices include a six-speed manual or faster-shifting six-speed automatic. A shift-on-the-fly 4WD system and a rear diff-lock can be had, too. Towing capacity for the 4×4 models is rated at 3.5 tonnes.

For safety, the ADAS system includes autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed limiter, and lane departure warning. This is standard for every D-Max variant regardless of cab styles. The pick-up is also the only one in its segment to feature rear parking sensors as standard (albeit on twin cab variants only), which enables rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, and emergency lane keeping.

Other features bundled under ADAS are adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning, pedal misapplication mitigation, and high beam assist. Other niceties include follow-me-home lighting, hill start assist, hill descent control, and speed-sensitive power steering. Each model comes with a five-year or 125,000 mile warranty, as well as five years UK and European roadside assistance.

