By Gerard Lye / 14 January 2021 3:52 pm

General Motors had quite a bit to show at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), including a sneak peek for the Cadillac Celestiq concept. Set to preview the brand’s upcoming flagship EV sedan, the Celestiq will be built on the same modular Ultium platform that underpins the Lyriq SUV as well as models from other GM brands like Chevrolet, GMC and Buick.

According to Cadillac, the Celestiq will boast “a dramatic presence, a low profile and rearward proportions,” with an emphasis on luxury and technologies. Notable features include an all-wheel drive electric powertrain, four-wheel steering and a large glass roof.

The last bit is prominently showcased in a short video posted by the carmaker, and it features a four-quadrant, suspended-particle-device smart glass. Based on the demonstration, the driver and passengers will be able to individually set the level of transparency in their respective quadrants. For example, the driver can opt to have their section of the glass fully opaque, while passengers can choose to welcome sunshine.

That’s not the only highlight of the cabin, as the Celestiq will also sport a pillar-to-pillar “freeform” display with active privacy function to help mitigate driver distraction. Even the rear passengers get their own personalised displays, with additional screens on the rear centre console for control over seat and entertainment settings.

As for the exterior, the Celestiq will carry similar cues seen on the Lyriq, including the light-up grille, slim light signatures, prominent vertical headlamps at the edges, and crafted taillights at the rear. It will reportedly carry a fastback design and occupy quite a sizeable footprint too.