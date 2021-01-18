In Bikes, International Bike News, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 January 2021 1:16 pm / 1 comment

Two-times in a row for Kevin Benavides and the Monster Energy Honda Team in the 2021 Dakar Rally, with the Argentinian finishing the desert race in a time of 47 hours, 18 minutes and 14 seconds. Benavides, riding the Honda CRF450L Rally, faced a strong challenge from team mate Ricky Brabec.

However, Toby Price of Red Bull KTM Factory Team, a favourite to win the 43rd edition of the Dakar Rally, dropped out in stage nine within broken collarbone, needing an emergency airlift for medical attention. Second place in the Dakar Rally went to Brabec, who crossed the finish line 4 minutes and 56 seconds behind Benavides.

Briton Sam Sunderland of Red Bull KTM Factory team rounded out the top three, finishing in a time of 47 hours, 57 minutes and six seconds. This year’s edition of the Dakar Rally was held in Saudi Arabia, covering 7,646 km across sand dunes and tarmac across 14 days.