20 January 2021

Another day, another collaboration involving Geely. After recent tie-ups with China’s internet giant Baidu and electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn, this time it’s an agreement between the Geely Auto Group and Tencent. In case you didn’t know, Tencent is the world’s largest games company and also the owner of WeChat, among other things.

China’s top domestic auto brand‘s agreement with the Shenzhen-based tech giant is to carry out strategic cooperation in the fields of digitalisation, intelligent cockpits, autonomous drive and low carbon development.

Described as another milestone in automotive and IT cross-industry cooperation, the two parties will work together to fully digitalise all aspects of an automotive product lifecycle from product development, manufacturing, marketing, vehicle utilisation, to after-sales service using joint technologies.

Geely and Tencent will also work to develop next-generation intelligent vehicle cockpits, integrating both Geely and Tencent ecosystems, opening up new mobile and mobility service applications, and improving user experience.

In the field of autonomous drive, the two parties will explore simulated testing and validation of self-driving systems. The duo will also promote low carbon development of the automotive industry and carbon neutrality as an industry goal.

“The global automotive industry is facing profound changes and new technologies are restructuring the industrial ecology. Looking ahead to the future, we must be open to cooperation, joint development, and new innovations. With a cooperative relationship spanning three years, Geely and Tencent is now deepening their partnership and working to digitalise the entire automotive value chain,” said An Conghui, president of both the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Geely Auto Group.

“Today, the digitalisation of the mobility sector has reached a new level and the time for Geely to digitally transform all aspects of their automotive product lifecycle is upon us. As Geely’s strategic digital partner, Tencent hopes to help the Geely further its digital transformation and promote further sustainable development of the automotive industry,” said Tang Daosheng, senior EVP of Tencent.

In 2018, Geely and Tencent cooperated for the first time to form a JV with China Railways developing high-speed WiFi, high-speed railway mobility service apps and other digital services. In 2019, ECARX – a strategically invested enterprise under the Geely group – signed a deal with Tencent Auto to work together on intelligent connectivity services, joint user operations, AI and cloud services. Currently, Tencent automotive apps are used in several Geely and Lynk & Co models.