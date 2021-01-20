In Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 January 2021 6:10 pm / 0 comments

The transport ministry is the process of developing regulations for delivery services using private vehicles, much like the model used by companies like Lalamove. However, while the MoT is coming up with the framework, there will be no ban on individual private vehicles – cars or motorcycles – delivering goods or parcels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have instructed the MoT and its agencies to study this matter and develop appropriate regulations so that their business activities can thrive in a regulated environment. However, it will take time for this process to be finalised,” said transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, adding that the decision to allow such activities is so that gig economy workers can continue to generate income during the pandemic.

As for delivery of goods under the categories of Lori Pembawa A and Lori Pembawa C, one is required to have an operator licence. Those who already have the operator licence, intermediary business licence, or commercial vehicle licence can apply for the special temporary licence (LPS) or temporary conversion of public service vehicles to allow them to use their vehicles as goods delivery vehicles.

Wee said that the third-party food and goods delivery industry has a huge potential to develop further and bring socio-economic benefits to Malaysians, especially those in the B40 category. “This service industry has become a new normal throughout the movement control order period and is expected to grow rapidly in the future,” he added.

The plan to regulate goods delivery services and its drivers/riders follows the regulation of the e-hailing industry.