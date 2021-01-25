In Cars, Citroën, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 25 January 2021 4:11 pm / 0 comments

DS Automobiles has introduced the limited edition DS 7 Crossback Louvre in the UK, one conceived in collaboration with Le Louvre museum in Paris. Priced from £46,530 (RM258k), the stylish crossover will be available in three colours – Ink Blue, Perla Nera Black and Platinum Grey.

Unique to it are exclusive Louvre badging on the bonnet, front wings and tailgate. These are designed in such a way that reflects the design of the Louvre Pyramid. The kit also includes laser-etched louvre motif on the wing mirrors, gloss black grille surrounds, window surrounds and roof rails, LED tail lights casing, and 20-inch Alexandria design diamond-cut alloys.

Step inside and you’ll find a few bespoke design changes, such as the 3D-printed pyramid-shaped stainless steel air vent controllers and embossed pyramid graphics on the dashboard and Nappa leather-wrapped centre console lid. Nice. The range-topping 14-speaker Focal Electra HiFi sound system is standard here.

But what’s most unique about the DS 7 Crossback Louvre is the fact that owners get exclusive access to 182 famous art pieces through the 12-inch high-definition display (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). These include paintings (including Leonardo da Vinci’s famous Mona Lisa), portraits and sculptures from Le Louvre museum, and each artwork is accompanied by a four-minute podcast of its history and significance.

The special edition model is available in the sole PureTech 225 trim only, which means it’s powered by a 1.6 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 225 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 1,900 rpm. Power goes to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, sending the SUV from 0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds. The top speed is 227 km/h.

For safety, it comes with DS Connected Pilot, which offers Level 2 autonomous driving. Features include adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, lane centring assist, driver attention warning, speed limit recognition warning, active blind spot detection, and extended traffic sign recognition.

DS Active Scan Suspension is also standard here. This system constantly analyses the road ahead and automatically makes adjustments to the suspension, creating a smoother driving experience. It works via a camera mounted behind the windscreen, and this is connected electronically to both the front and rear axles. It also works in tandem with four height sensors and three accelerometers to gauge the car’s speed, steering wheel angle and braking.

Every customer of the DS 7 Crossback Louvre will receive a “Friends of the Louvre” card that guarantees unlimited admission for one year to Le Louvre museum’s permanent collections and temporary exhibitions, alongside the musée national Eugène-Delacroix.