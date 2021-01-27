In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 27 January 2021 6:23 pm / 1 comment

Once again, another sports car from the 1960s will be revived, this time by a company formed by ex-Aston Martin executives, including long-time CEO Dr Ulrich Bez himself. The car is a Bizzarrini 5300 GT, and only 24 hand-built examples will be made, thanks to backing from London-based dealer group Pegasus Brands.

The 5300 GT – also known as the Strada – is Bizzarrini’s most successful model, despite the brand itself being relatively lesser known. At the time, the two-door sports car was powered by Chevrolet’s 5.4 litre small block V8. Its engine was mounted in front, with drive sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual gearbox. With 365 hp and 385 Nm at hand and weighing under 1,200 kg, it would crack the century sprint in under seven seconds.

According to an Autocar report, the revived model’s design will stay true to its original form, but the company said it will be a “superlative high-performance sports car” with a focus on tradition. Modifications will include a race-spec roll bar and safety fuel cell, but weight will be trimmed down to just 975 kg.

This will result in “excellent power-to-weight,” the company claims, and most of the weight savings come from using composite body panels that wrap around a bespoke tubular steel frame. Other features include disc brakes fitted at all four corners. Bizzarrini will design individual cars to FIA specifications according to the owner’s needs.

In terms of powertrain, the current pick is a twin carb 5.3 litre V8 engine developing between 400 hp to 480 hp. Yes, it won’t be coming back as an EV. The engine will remain front mounted, but other technical details remain undisclosed. So, what do you think of this car?