In Cadillac, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 February 2021

Cadillac is set to debut the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing on February 1 in the United States (8am the next day for us), but ahead of the main event, the American carmaker has dropped an official photo featuring both models.

The Blackwing models will be rather exclusive at launch, with just 250 units of each being made available to customers for an initial run of 500 units. A USD1,000 deposit is required to secure a reservation, with Cadillac saying that those who are not able to successfully reserve one will be put on waitlist.

To ensure first adopters feel special, the Blackwing cars are VIN-sequenced by year, model and transmission. Additionally, customers who make reservations will get a high-performance steering wheel with a unique serialised plate and a two-day experience at Cadillac’s V-Series Academy driving school at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club in Pahrump, Nevada.

The company isn’t providing much in the way of details about specifications, but the smaller CT4-V Blackwing is rumoured to get a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6, which should be more substantial compared to the normal CT4-V’s 2.7 litre turbo-four with 325 hp and 515 Nm of torque. The predecessor to the CT4-V, the ATS-V, packed an even more powerful 3.6 litre twin-turbo V6 that made 464 hp and 603 Nm, so that’s another possible engine that the CT4-V Blackwing could use.

As for the larger CT5-V Blackwing, it could receive a 6.2 litre supercharged V8 from the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and previous-generation Corvette Z06. The lesser CT5-V uses a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 with 360 hp and 549 Nm, and the Blackwing version should improve upon that with a healthy 650 hp and 881 Nm.

A six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive will be standard for both Blackwing models, although those who aren’t fans of using a clutch will get the option of a 10-speed automatic.

In terms of styling, the Blackwing look includes some additional aero components on the exterior, while the interior is dressed up in carbon-fibre to emphasise the models’ sportiness. The carmaker also used 3D printing for some components, including two HVAC ducts and an electrical harness bracket. One highlight is the 3D-printed medallion on the manual shifter knob, which Cadillac says “was able to reduce costs and waste when developing the manual transmission.”