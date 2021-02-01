In Cars, Local News, Maxus / By Anthony Lim / 1 February 2021 10:14 am / 0 comments

Weststar Maxus has announced the opening of its flagship 3S (sales, after sales and spare parts) centre in Petaling Jaya. The new 46,000 sq ft facility, located at Lot 5, Jalan 51A/219, Petaling Jaya, was previously occupied by Naza Kia Malaysia and known as Red Cube PJ.

The company says that while the 3S centre is yet to be fully operational and officially launched, customers within the Klang Valley can send in their Maxus vehicles to the outlet for service and maintenance. The 3S centre is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm and from 9am to 1pm on Saturday.

Weststar group executive director Datuk Vikram Menon said the new 3S facility underlines the brand’s commitment to expand its after sales service and support, which already includes 40 sales and after sales centres nationwide.

“Enhancements to the after sales service and support will include the periodic upgrading of existing sales and service centres. In the interim, the new 3S centre in Petaling Jaya will act as a hub for spare parts, in support of our existing network,” he said.