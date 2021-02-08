In Cars, Ford, International News / By Danny Tan / 8 February 2021 1:06 pm / 0 comments

Ford Performance has revealed the new Bronco 4600 race truck that will run in the Ultra4 stock class beginning this year. Unlike the Bronco Ultra4 4400 unlimited class machine you saw last week, which merely resembles the Bronco that’s sold in showrooms, this 4600 is based on the production car.

“Innovating the off-road landscape and competing with Bronco’s higher-speed off-road abilities have always been at the core of Bronco brand’s heritage. Our new Bronco 4600 racers underscore our motorsports heritage and how the all-new 2021 Bronco can be tuned from the showroom floor to compete in the gruelling Ultra4 stock class series,” said Dave Rivers, Ford SUV marketing manager.

Built on a 2021 Bronco two-door with the Sasquatch Package, the Bronco 4600 utilises the race-tested production 2.7 litre EcoBoost twin-turbo V6, SelectShift 10-speed auto and second-generation T-6 chassis. It serves as a test bed for a growing list of Ford Licensed Accessories and Ford Performance parts.

Taking tips from the Bronco R Race Prototype that ran the 2019 and 2020 Baja 1000, the Bronco 4600’s competition-tuned High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (HOSS) System features Fox coilover shocks with remote reservoirs and Fox pneumatic bump stops at all corners. It also sports Wilwood Engineering brakes and 35-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain T/A KM3 tyres and Method Race Wheels 202 Forged Beadlock wheels.

Heavy-duty front portal hubs from 74 Weld are mounted to Triton Engineering control arms with heavy-duty Howe hydraulic steering rack with cooler. A factory Dana AdvanTEK e-locking differential with RCV custom halfshafts deliver front wheel torque. At the back, Triton Engineering rear links support a Dynatrac ProRock XD60 axle with an ARB 35-spline Air Locker and Spidertrax Spider 9 axle shafts and hubs.

Ford Performance supplies modified front and rear modular steel bumpers and a Warn Zeon winch, while Rigid LED off-road lights improve night vision. A custom roll cage by Geiser Brothers and first-ever FIA off-road-certified race shells from Recaro are added inside.

Lastly, the “war paint”. The new livery leverages on factory 2021 Bronco colors – Race Red, Oxford White and Velocity Blue. The front design takes inspiration from the 1969 Baja 1000-winning Bronco, with a matte black hood, plus white upper and red lower body lines that transitions into a more modern Bronco design scheme extending rearward.

The hood sports a white Bronco logo. Like the Bronco R Race Prototype and Bronco Sport Rebelle Rally SUVs, the Bronco 4600’s “R” in the grille is in red.

“Bronco 4600 underscores how ready the all-new Bronco is for competition and how Ford Performance is committed to driving the brand’s success across multiple off-road series. We look forward to off-road racing teams coming to this platform and to Ford Performance stepping up to continuously enhance the state of the art in off-road racing for them,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director at Ford Performance Motorsports.

Testing of the Bronco 4600 begins later this month, with the race vehicles going on to run this year in Ultra4 alongside factory-backed Bronco 4400 series race trucks. Read more on the reborn sixth-generation Bronco and junior, less hardcore Bronco Sport.

