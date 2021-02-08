In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 8 February 2021 2:40 pm / 1 comment

Some quarters may not be too chuffed about the reimplemented movement control order (MCO) having been extended, but the Perodua Suppliers Association (P2SA) isn’t one of them. The association believes that the move to extend the order – which is in effect until February 18 – will help protect the automotive industry as it continues to recover, Bernama reports.

According to its president Musa Zahidin Ahmad Zaidee, while the Covid-19 situation remains a concern for its 129 members, the MCO is expected to manage the situation until vaccinations begin. “Our main objective is to keep everyone safe and, at the same time, protect our livelihood. The only way to achieve that is to work with the government to lower the number of Covid-19 cases, especially in industrialised areas,” he said.

“Most of our members are located in Selangor, but by following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by the government and by effectively communicating between our members and original equipment manufacturers, we believe we will be able to perform better this year,” he added.

He said that P2SA and Perodua have been working together to create SOPs for its entire automotive ecosystem. “The SOPs include stringent safety procedures at the workplace, proper hostels that offer safe living conditions for employees and rotating Covid-19 tests for all employees,” he explained.